Browns remake ‘Friends’ intro with OBJ, Jarvis Landry

CLEVELAND– It’s not quite the gang from Central Perk.

Following the Browns win against the Jets Monday night, the team posted its own take on the iconic intro from the TV show “Friends.”

Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, Denzel Ward, Joel Bitonio, Damarious Randall and JC Tretter pop open a few umbrellas and splash around in a fountain inside the Browns training facility. Randall even kicks back in one of the tubs with raft.

The video ends in true “Friends” fashion with the group sitting on a couch and turning off a lamp.

We just hope the lyrics hold true for these Browns and they’ll be there for Cleveland.

B • R • O • W • N • S (2019) pic.twitter.com/sMyCJYHj0w — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 17, 2019

