Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run crash in Ashtabula County

HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio– The Ohio State Highway Patrol is asking for information following a hit-and-run crash in Ashtabula County Monday evening.

A pickup truck sideswiped a bicyclist on state Route 307 near Windsor-Mechanicsville Road shortly after 6 p.m., the patrol said.

The bicyclist, a 75-year-old Perry man, suffered serious injuries. He was wearing a helmet.

The highway patrol said the driver of the late 1990s white Dodge Dakota fled the scene without stopping.

Anyone with information on the crash should contact the Ohio State Highway PAtrol.