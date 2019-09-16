× Attack on 7-year-old may be linked to Cleveland home invasion and rape

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects in two recent home invasions and sexual assaults.

Police said at this time it is unknown if the it is the same suspect in both incidents. Both times, the suspect was wearing a black ski mask, black clothing and entered three first-floor windows.

The first happened on Sept. 3 at about 2 a.m. at a house on Caine Avenue near East 143rd Street. Police said a man pushed in the air conditioning unit and tried to assault a 7-year-old girl, who screamed for help. Her mother said she ran to her daughter’s room to see a man climbing out of the window.

A man broke into a house on East 142nd Street at about 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 14. That suspect is wanted for burglary, rape and kidnapping.

Anyone with information on either crime should call the Sex Crimes and Child Abuse Unit at 216-623-5630. Crime Stoppers accepts anonymous tips at 216-252-7463 or text TIP657 plus the message to 274637.