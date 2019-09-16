Apple Season: Chicken Salad with Apples & Apples with Pumpkin Pie Butter

CLEVELAND, Oh — It’s apple season and Dawn Smith from WW (formerly Weightwatchers) has some healthy recipe ideas using the popular fruit. Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer learned how to make Chicken Salad with Apples and Apples with Pumpkin Pie Butter. Dawn also shared some ideas on how to build healthier habits into your Fall routine.

Chicken Salad with Apples

Serves: 6 | SmartPoints Per Serving: 0

Ingredients:

2 cups, chopped, cubed cooked skinless boneless chicken breasts

1 small, Fuji-variety apple, diced

1⁄2 cup, thinly sliced uncooked celery

1⁄4 cup, minced uncooked shallots

⅓ cup plain fat free Greek yogurt

2 Tbsp, minced, fresh cilantro

1 tsp curry powder

1⁄2 tsp fresh lime juice

1⁄2 tsp, finely grated lime zest

3⁄4 tsp kosher salt

1 Tbsp, chopped uncooked scallions (optional)

Instructions:

Combine chicken, apple, celery and shallot in a large bowl.

In another bowl, whisk together yogurt, cilantro, curry powder, lime juice, lime zest and salt; pour over chicken salad and toss lightly to coat.

Garnish with optional chopped scallions.

Serving size: 1/2 c

Pumpkin Pie Butter

Serves: 12 | SmartPoints Per Serving: 1

Enjoy your favorite autumn flavors any time of year with this luscious combo. Convenient canned pumpkin is whisked together with powdered almond butter, which gives the spread creamy richness without overpowering the taste. A drizzle of maple syrup pairs perfectly with the sweet squash, and pumpkin pie spice blend gives you the essence of multiple spices in one handy ingredient. Be sure to include the apple cider vinegar and salt, which brighten and enhance all the flavors. Combine all ingredients in a large bowl. Stir with a whisk until well blended.

Ingredients:

15 oz, canned pumpkin puree

½ cup(s) unsweetened powdered almond butter

2 Tbsp maple syrup

2 tsp pumpkin pie spice

1 tsp vanilla extract

¾ tsp apple cider vinegar

¼ tsp table salt

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in a large bowl. Stir with a whisk until well blended.

Serving size: 2½ Tbsp