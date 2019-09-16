× Akron police search for man involved in violent purse snatching

AKRON-Akron police are searching for a man wanted in a violent purse snatching.

It happened in the 300 block of E.Waterloo Road Friday around 11:15 a.m. Police say the 70-year-old woman was getting out of her vehicle in a store parking lot when the suspect came up and grabbed her purse from the seat of the car.

As the victim chased the suspect to get her purse back, he took her wallet and threw the purse back to her. According to the police report, when she asked for the wallet, he pushed her down and took off in his car.

The victim was taken to Summa Akron City Hospital to be treated for her injuries.

The suspect was described as a black male, 25-35 years old. He was driving a silver Toyota 4 door car.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.