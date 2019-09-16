$5 million bond for man accused of murdering two women in Tallmadge in the 1970s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TALLMADGE, Ohio - Gustave Sapharas was arraigned Monday on 8 charges related to two murders that took place in Tallmadge in the 1970s.

Sapharas was arrested at his home in Jackson Township September 6.

Sapharas is suspected in the murder of Karen Bentz on April 28, 1970.

The 18-year-old from Akron was abducted near Akron City Hospital on East Market Street and then her body was dumped in a berm along Indian Hills Drive in Tallmadge.

Tallmadge Police Chief Ron Williams said she had been stabbed at least a dozen times and, according to the indictment, Bentz’ body was badly disfigured, suggesting she was tortured before she died.

Sapharas is also suspected in the murder of Loretta Jean Davis, 20. She was abducted from Tallmadge and her body was found in Portage County along Congress Lake Road on Sept. 28, 1975.

Tallmadge police told FOX 8 they developed new evidence in 2013 that led them to Sapharas.

Sapharas is currently being held in the Summit County Jail. His indictment includes charges of murder, maiming or disfiguring, aggravated murder, kidnapping and attempted rape.

Sapharas entered a not guilty plea duing his arraignment.

His bond has been set at $5 million.

Sapharas' pretrial has been scheduled for October 1.

