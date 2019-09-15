‘Venmo’ latest app targeted by scammers; police warn users to be careful

DIGHTON, Mass. — A popular cellphone app used to send and receive money is the latest target for scammers.

According to the Dighton Police Department, users may get a text message telling them that their account is about to be charged and if they want to cancel the withdrawal, you’ll need to log on to decline the transaction.

Once they click on the link, they’re asked for a phone number and password and then told to enter their personal banking information.

The department tested it out wrote that it didn’t matter that the password they used was wrong, they were still taken to the next prompt.

They said the website uses all the same colors and fonts as Venmo, making it more deceiving.

Anyone who may have fallen for the scam is encouraged to contact their bank or credit card lender immediately.