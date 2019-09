CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio – The effects of powerful storms that rolled through Northeast Ohio Friday are still being felt.

FirstEnergy reports more than 13,000 people are still without power.

The majority of people affected live in Cuyahoga County.

FirstEnergy reports power should be restored to most people by 4 p.m. Monday.

Some areas on their outage map still indicate that crews haven’t been dispatched to make the repairs.

Some schools are cancelled Sunday because of the power outages.

