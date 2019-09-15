× Snapchat notifies FBI of threat made towards Lakewood High School; former student taken into custody

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — A popular social media app helped alert authorities to a threat made against students at Lakewood High School.

According to an email sent out to parents, “Snapchat” notified the FBI of the threat on Saturday. The FBI then contacted the Lakewood Police Department who began investigating and was able to track down the suspect, who is a former student. That person is now in custody.

The district thanked the police for their assistance. They also wanted to emphasize the importance of “see something, say something.”

FOX 8 has reached out to investigators for more information.