Rittman first responders investigate head-on collision

RITTMAN, Ohio – A head-on collision in Rittman is under investigation.

First responders were called out Saturday just before 7 p.m. to a crash on State Route 57 at Sheets Road.

According to a Facebook post from Rittman Fire and EMS, emergency crews say two vehicles hit head-on.

One person was trapped in the wreckage.

Rescue crews were able to get them out after nearly an hour.

Two people were taken to the hospital.

Rittman police are looking for anyone who might have information about the accident.

If you can help, call (330)925-8040.