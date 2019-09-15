Ric Ocasek, lead singer of ‘The Cars’ & former Clevelander, dies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Ric Ocasek, lead singer of rock band The Cars, died.

According to Page Six, Ocasek was found unconscious and unresponsive at 4:14 p.m. Sunday in his New York City townhouse by his estranged wife, Paulina Porizkova. Police pronounced him deceased on scene.

He reportedly appears to have died from natural causes.

Ocasek and his band were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2018.

The Cars rose to fame with the release of their self-titled hit album in 1978, which included songs such as “My Best Friend’s Girl” and “Just What I Needed.”

The Rock Hall described the band as "the ultimate New Wave dream machine: a hook-savvy super-charged quintet that fused 60s pop, 70s glam and avant-rock minimalism into a decade of dashboard-radio nirvana."

The Cars had 13 "Top 40" singles before they broke up in the 1980s.

Ocasek lived in Cleveland as a teenager and graduated from Maple Heights High School.

Ocasek had recently placed the townhome where he was found on the market after he and Porizkova announced their separation in May 2018. They share two children together and had been together for 28 years before their split.

**Watch Ric Ocasek talk about his first time performing in Cleveland in the video above**