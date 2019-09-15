President Trump to visit Ohio with Australian prime minister, attend Houston rally with prime minister of India

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will attend a Houston rally next week featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India and visit an Australian-owned manufacturing facility in Ohio with Australia’s prime minister.

The White House says the president will visit Houston, Texas and Wapakoneta, Ohio on Sunday, September 22 to underscore the important partnerships between the United States and India, and Australia.

President Trump will use the “Howdy, Modi! Shared Dreams, Bright Futures” event in Houston to “emphasize the strong ties between the people of the United States and India” and reaffirm the two countries’ strategic partnership.  He hopes to discuss ways to “deepen their energy and trade relationship.”

The meeting comes amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan over Kashmir after last month the government in New Delhi stripped the disputed Himalayan region of its statehood and launched a crackdown

The White House says Trump will also travel to Wapakoneta, Ohio to join Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to visit an Australian-owned manufacturing facility.

“This visit will demonstrate the strong trade and investment relationship between the United States and Australia and President Trump’s successful efforts to restore the United States as the world’s leading destination for foreign direct investment,” the White House press secretary wrote in a statement.

Trump is hosting Morrison at the White House Friday for a state visit, including the second state dinner of his administration”

