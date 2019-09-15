President Trump says US ‘locked and loaded’ after drone attack on Saudi oil field

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — President Donald Trump says the U.S. has reason to believe it knows who was behind the attack on Saudi Arabian energy facilities and is “locked and loaded” depending on verification and other issues.

In tweets Sunday night, Trump says the U.S. is waiting to hear from the Saudis as to who they believe was behind the attack and, as he put it, “under what terms we would proceed!”

Saudi Arabia oil supply was attacked. There is reason to believe that we know the culprit, are locked and loaded depending on verification, but are waiting to hear from the Kingdom as to who they believe was the cause of this attack, and under what terms we would proceed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2019

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the attack, but U.S. officials say Iran is responsible. Iran denies it.

The drone attacks hit Saudi Arabia’s biggest oil processing facility and a major oil field, halting production of 5.7 million barrels of crude a day. That’s about half of the country’s global daily output and more than 5% of the world’s daily production.