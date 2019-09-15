× Prayer service held at city gazebo for missing Medina fisherman 2 weeks after disappearance

MEDINA, Ohio — Community members have gathered together at the gazebo in the center of Medina Sunday afternoon to hold a prayer vigil for a man who disappeared while fishing on Lake Erie.

On September 1 Robin Eckelberry, 46, went fishing on Lake Erie for several hours and never returned home.

The Coast Guard conducted an air and water search for Eckelberry, but suspended efforts the next day. His boat and some personal items were found idling more than a mile off shore.

Sunday at 3 p.m., Deacon Paul Kipfstuhl of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Parish in Medina led a prayer service in Eckelberry’s honor. Attendees tied knots in a prayer rug and were encouraged to bring candles.

Loved ones describe him as a devoted husband, father, son, brother, friend, parishioner, colleague and coworker.

Eckelberry and his wife, Karen, have been married for 20 years. They also have three children ages 18, 15 and 9.

A fund has been established to support the Eckelberry family during this difficult time. Donations may be made at any Key Bank in Northeast Ohio and marked to the attention of the Robin Eckelberry Fund or mailed to the following address:

Key Bank

℅ Robin Eckelberry Fund

1090 N. Court St.

Medina, OH 44256

Eckelberry’s loved ones hope the community will continue to rally around the family while the search proceeds.