Paw Fest 2019 in Stow helps raise money for Pilot Dogs and more

STOW, Ohio – The Stow-Munroe Falls Lions Club raised hundreds of dollars Sunday during their 13th Annual Paw Fest at Bow Wow Beach Dog Park.

The event is held to raise money for several programs including Pilot Dogs.

“It’s a cost of more than $8,000 each and the Lions Club helps provide individuals who cannot afford to pay for an assistant dog on their own,” said Marty Dennis, who helps organize the yearly event.

This year dozens of dogs, including K-9 officers from the Stow Police Department, enjoyed the festivities with their owners and took part in several contests including Best Dog Trick and Long & Short Dog Tail Contest.

FOX 8’s Peggy and Ed Gallek helped judge one event.