Ohio school administrator helps student, lays on ground with him while waiting for bus

MARION, Ohio — A photo of a school administrator lying on the concrete with an 8-year-old student who was waiting for the bus has gone viral.

Steph Compton shared the photo of her son, LJ, and his new assistant principal, Mr. Smith, on Facebook last week. She shared the photo with FOX 8.

LJ, who’s in third-grade at Garfield Elementary in Marion and lives with down syndrome and autism, was “having a moment,” Compton wrote in her post. Mr. Smith reportedly got down on his level in efforts to help him out.

“This is why even though we live across town… LJ still goes to Garfield!!,” Compton said.

According to WCMH, the photo was taken by school employee Amber McKinniss who sent it to LJ’s mom.

McKinniss is quoted saying, “I had to take the picture. It was the most amazing thing I’ve seen! Our hearts melted and LJ enjoyed it.”

WCMH reached out to the Garfield Elementary Assistant Principal for comment but he could not be reached.

Meanwhile, Compton’s Facebook post has received tons of comments commemorating Mr. Smith for his dedication and kindness. It has been like over 1,000 times and shared more than 700 times.