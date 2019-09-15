NWS confirms microburst whipped through Cleveland Heights, leaving behind a trail of destruction

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — The National Weather Service has confirmed that Cleveland Heights experienced a microburst on Friday.

City officials took to Facebook to share the update with residents.

They said during a microburst, winds can reach or exceed 100mph, which is comparable to an EF-1 tornado.

The powerful storm uprooted trees and downed more than 120 power lines throughout Cuyahoga County.

As of Sunday, 1,500 residents in Cleveland Heights are still waiting to have their power restored. FirstEnergy said it could take until 4pm on Tuesday due to the amount of the damage.

City officials went on to write that most of the roads have been cleared of trees and debris and are now passable. However, there are a few notable closures, including the intersection of Coventry and Scarborough.

Monday morning commutes in that area could be impacted.