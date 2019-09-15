Montville ambulance involved in rollover crash while responding to a call

MONTVILLE, Ohio – The Montville Fire Rescue team reports its 3951 ambulance was involved in a rollover crash while responding to a rescue call Saturday.

The two EMT’s inside were not hurt.

No other cars were involved.

Montville Fire Rescue reports the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating.

In a Facebook post, Montville Fire Rescue wrote, “To all other safety service personnel, Please always remember to tell your loved ones how much you love them as we never know what can happen when responding on calls. Stay safe out there and God bless.”