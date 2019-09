Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio - Motorcyclists from across Northeast Ohio ended their ride from Adventure Harley-Davidson in Dover at Akron Children's Hospital with hundreds of toys.

It's part of the 25th Annual Caravan Kid's Teddy Bear Ride.

According to the organizers, Penny Martin started it in 1994 in honor of her son, David.

Riders have to bring a new toy to participate.

Penny's goal for 2019 is 250,000 toys, in addition to $25,000 in donations.

The 2018 ride collected 80,000 items.