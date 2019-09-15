Riders gather in Tremont to remember woman who was killed while riding her bike to work 10 years ago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - On September 15, 2009, Sylvia Bingham was riding her bike to work.

She was hit and killed by a driver who was later convicted in her death.

Her parents, Francoise Blusseau and Stephen Bingham, are marking the 10th anniversary of her death on a bike ride in Tremont.

"We're just completely devastated by what happened to her and what we've tried to do is create something positive out of it," Stephen said in an interview to FOX 8 Sunday.

The ride is to promote safe streets for pedestrians and bicyclists.

Organizers from Bike Cleveland and the Ohio City Bike Co-op ride in solidarity with Sylvia’s family, friends, and all others who have lost loved ones, injured or killed riding bikes.

There was a small ceremony at E. 21st and Prospect where Sylvia was killed.

The bicyclists then rode to Lincoln Park.