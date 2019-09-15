× J.K. Rowling donates over $19M to multiple sclerosis research in honor of late mother

EDINBURGH, Scotland — J.K. Rowling, the author of the beloved book series Harry Potter, has donated more than $19 million to multiple sclerosis (MS) research in honor of her mother.

The University of Edinburgh in Scotland announced the donation in a press release Thursday. Rowling, 54, donated £15.3 million, or $19.1 million USD, to the university to help improve the lives of those suffering with MS and similar conditions.

The donation is intended to create new facilities and support vital research occurring at the university’s Anne Rowling Regenerative Neurology Clinic, which was established by a previous donation from Rowling in 2010. The clinic is named in memory of Rowling’s mother, Anne, who died of MS at age 45.

Rowling says her latest donation will help the clinic enter “a new phase of discovery and achievement, as it realizes its ambition to create a legacy of better outcomes for generations of people with MS and non-MS neurodegenerative diseases.”

The clinic also aims to bring more clinical studies and trials to patients, while also serving as an integrated care and research facility.

“It’s a matter of great pride for me that the Clinic has combined these lofty ambitions with practical, on the ground support and care for people with MS, regardless of stage and type,” Rowling said. “I’ve heard at first-hand what a difference this support can make. I am confident that the combination of clinical research and practical support delivered by Professor Siddharthan Chandran and his exemplary team will create a definitive step-change for people with MS and associated conditions.”

University experts hope Rowling’s donation will create a lasting impact on people with MS and their families.

According to Forbes, Rowling was the highest-paid author of 2019, however she fell off their list of billionaires in 2012 after donating approximately $160 million to charity.

Click here for more on the Anne Rowling Regenerative Neurology Clinic.