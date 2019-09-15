How you can send President Jimmy Carter well-wishes for his 95th birthday

Posted 6:44 pm, September 15, 2019, by

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 20: Former President Jimmy Carter discusses his cancer diagnosis during a press conference at the Carter Center on August 20, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. Carter confirmed that he has melanoma that has spread to his liver and brain and will start treatment today. (Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, Ga. — President Jimmy Carter is turning 95 in a couple of weeks and you can help him celebrate!

His milestone birthday is October 1.  President Carter is currently the oldest living former president.

The Carter Center, a nonprofit organization founded by the former president that focuses on human rights, democracy, conflict resolution and improving lives, has created a way for people to send their well-wishes to President Carter on his big day.

“Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter is turning 95 on Oct. 1,” the center wrote on their website. “Please help us celebrate this special occasion by sharing a personal message or birthday wish below.”

President Carter has already received countless celebratory messages from people across the globe.

Click here to submit your birthday wish to the former president.

More on President Jimmy Carter, here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.