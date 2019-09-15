× How you can send President Jimmy Carter well-wishes for his 95th birthday

ATLANTA, Ga. — President Jimmy Carter is turning 95 in a couple of weeks and you can help him celebrate!

His milestone birthday is October 1. President Carter is currently the oldest living former president.

The Carter Center, a nonprofit organization founded by the former president that focuses on human rights, democracy, conflict resolution and improving lives, has created a way for people to send their well-wishes to President Carter on his big day.

“Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter is turning 95 on Oct. 1,” the center wrote on their website. “Please help us celebrate this special occasion by sharing a personal message or birthday wish below.”

President Carter has already received countless celebratory messages from people across the globe.

Click here to submit your birthday wish to the former president.

