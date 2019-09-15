Communities rally together to support those impacted by weekend storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LYNDHURST, Ohio — Community members rallied together to support each other as they continue to feel the impacts of Friday's storm.

Lyndhurst resident John Suppel and his family spent part of the weekend in the dark, until he and a friend hooked up generators to power his home.

He also helped out his next door neighbor by running a line to power their home on Croyden Road.

"Helping out my neighbor, because they don't have power and they have kids and they're going to lose all of their food. I'm just trying to do the neighborly thing," Suppel said.

Communities like Highland Heights and Pepper Pike, that dodged the dangerous storms, are lending their heavy equipment to cities that were hit hard so they can clean up storm debris.

This has helped cities like Lyndhurst and Cleveland Heights make a lot of progress in re-opening roads.

In just 24 ours a volunteer, Maurice Amar, and councilman Jeff Price cooked meals at the Lyndhurst Community Center for 700 people who lost power.

Volunteers then delivered meals to residents throughout the area who had been impacted by the storms. They got help from the owner and managers from Dave's Supermarkets who donated hundreds of dollars worth of groceries.

“This community has come together and inspired my heart. We provided a lot of dinners Saturday. Sunday morning we went through 400 eggs for breakfast. They called me crazy, because I was making omelettes made to order. I figured if you're without electricity, then I can provide some comfort," said Amar.

As neighbors, communities and volunteers help each other in the wake of the storms, life is quickly returning to normal and has greatly improved since the storms hit Friday night.

Sunday night, First Energy said there are were still 6,000 customers waiting for their electricity to be restored. The power company expects the majority of the power to be up and running by late Monday afternoon. Many power crews are still working around the clock.

