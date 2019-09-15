Chance of showers overnight & into Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND — A stray shower cannot be ruled out Sunday night, but most backyards will remain dry. Temps fall into the mid 60s. It feels a bit more humid.

Here's your overnight FOX 8 Hour-By-Hour Forecast:

We're tracking showers overnight and Monday as a disturbance moves in. It will not be widespread but more of the hit or miss variety. Clouds will hold temperatures to more seasonal-levels.

After Monday, a sunny string of days is ahead with no significant weather systems coming through.

The weekend looks unsettled, warmer and more humid with Saturday the pick day. Highs are forecast to be in the mid 80’s for the final weekend of summer.

Here’s your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

