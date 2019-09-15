Bald Eagle rescued from Minerva yard after he struggled to fly

MINERVA, Ohio — A juvenile Bald Eagle was brought to the Medina Raptor Center Wednesday after he was struggling to fly.

According to the center, the bird had gotten himself into some unknown trouble. A volunteer drove out to Minerva, picked him up from a community member’s yard and brought him to the center.

The center says they are not sure what happened to him, but he is struggling to digest whatever substance is in his crop.

He was expected to go to the vet this weekend for full care and testing. The vet was expected to test his blood for lead to see if he’ll have a chance to return to the wild.

Officials say this special bird is in an “awkward phase of transitioning from his juvenile plumage to his adult plumage.”

The Medina Raptor Center says they’ll provide updates on his progress when they become available.

