Applebee’s celebrating National Cheeseburger Day with burger, endless fries for $6.99

CLEVELAND — Wednesday is National Cheeseburger Day and one restaurant chain wants to help you celebrate.

Applebee’s is offering a special promotion on September 18 that allows guests to enjoy the restaurant’s Classic Bacon Cheeseburger and endless fries for just $6.99.

The burger features an all-beef patty served on a Brioche bun and is topped with two cheese slices, two strips of Applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles.

Guests who are not fans of bacon can enjoy the Classic Cheeseburger and Classic Burger with endless fries for the same promotional price.

The deal is available at participating chains nationwide, including the following locations in Northeast Ohio: Akron, Alliance, Ashland, Ashtabula, Avon, Brooklyn, Brunswick, Cleveland, Cuyahoga Falls, Elyria, Fairview Park, Garfield Heights, Independence, Kent, Lorain, Lyndhurst, Macedonia, Mansfield, Massillon, Medina, Mentor, Middleburg Heights, New Philadelphia, North Canton, North Olmsted, Sandusky, Stow, Streetsboro, Strongsville, University Heights, Wadsworth, Willoughby and Wooster.

