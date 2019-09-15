10-year-old boy’s dream takes flight, gets sworn in as honorary member of the Air Force

MANSFIELD, Ohio — On Sunday, Ayden Houston’s dream took flight: he was invited to become an honorary member of the Air Force.

The ten-year-old has been through more than most will in their entire lifetime.

Since birth, he has battled a number of medical issues, including Cystic Fribrosis, GERD, and Hypohidronic Ectodermal Dysplasia, which is a genetic skin disease.

His family said it’s taken a toll on his self-esteem. So to help brighten his spirits, A Special Wish Foundation in Cleveland set up an exciting surprise.

They teamed up with the Mansfield National Guard to host a day of fun for Ayden.

He was given a custom flight suit and sworn in at a ceremony surrounded by fellow soldiers.

He also got the chance to tour some of the aircrafts on base and watch as the planes arrived and departed from the tarmac.

His family said it’s an experience he’ll never forgot and are grateful to everyone who helped make this possible.