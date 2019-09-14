Warm temps, clear skies for the next few days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Northeast Ohioans get to enjoy a string of fantastic weather days!

Humidity is way down in the wake of a strong cold front, and a taste of early-Autumn will ensue. Temps top in the low and mid 70’s, average for mid September. Open your windows and enjoy!

High pressure builds in bringing a clear sky. Check out the bright, beautiful Harvest Moon of September floating overhead!

Cool overnight temperatures are expected, we’ll be dropping into the 50’s.

Sunday, another wind shift from the south will bring back warmer, above-average temps to the region. Highs in the upper 70’s to low 80’s are expected.

A sunny string of days is ahead with no significant weather systems coming through. The weekend looks unsettled, warmer and more humid. The models are not at all in agreement so stay tuned. Highs are forecast to be in the mid 80s for the final weekend of summer.

Here’s your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

