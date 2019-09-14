Complete list of high school football scores

United Auto Workers to let General Motors contract lapse, raising likelihood of strike

Posted 6:59 pm, September 14, 2019, by , Updated at 07:00PM, September 14, 2019

AUBURN HILLS MI - OCTOBER 10: United Auto Workers members walk off the job and picket at the Chrysler LLC world headquarters after the UAW and Chrysler LLC failed to reach a tentative contract agreement by an 11am UAW strike-imposed deadline October 10, 2007 in Auburn Hills, Michigan. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

DETROIT, Mich. — The United Auto Workers union is letting its contract with General Motors expire at 11:59 p.m., increasing the likelihood of a strike as early as Sunday night.

Citing significant differences with the company on wages, health care and other issues, union Vice President Terry Dittes tells local union officials in a letter that a decision on whether to strike will be made Sunday.

The union says in a letter to GM that union members will report for regular shifts on Sunday.

Both letters were obtained Saturday by The Associated Press.

Dittes says in the letter to union officials that they’ll be working until the deadline in an effort to reach an agreement.

But he says they’re also far apart on use of temporary employees, job security and profit sharing.

