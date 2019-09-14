× True crime meets home makeover in new show ‘Murder House Flip’

Attention home-renovation and crime addicts: The executive producer of CSI is launching a new show that combines both passions.

Murder House Flip takes viewers inside some of the country’s most infamous houses were murders occurred and gives the homes a makeover, according to Today.

“We are thrilled to bring this one-of-a-kind series to life and dive into a world that combines America’s two biggest TV obsessions: true crime and home renovation,” Elyse Seder, senior vice president of alternative and syndicated programming for Sony Pictures Television, said in a press release obtained by the news outlet.

Viewers can expect to see a colorful cast featuring forensic specialists, spiritual healers and high-end renovation experts as they uncover each home’s history, secrets and crimes.

The Murder House Flip team will work to turn these homes associated with tragedy into something beautiful that can hopefully provide “healing and solace to families living in the aftermath of tragic events by transforming dark places into healthy spaces,” producer Josh Berman told Today.

The shows will premiere on mobile-only streaming service Quibi on April 6, 2020. Each episode is expected to be no longer than 10 minutes.