Three teens shot at Virginia high school football game

NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA — Police say three teenagers who were shot after a high school football game in Virginia are expected to survive.

Newport News Police said via Twitter on Saturday that the shootings happened at the end of a football game at Todd Stadium on Friday night.

Last night, September 13, 2019, at 9:34 pm, officers on scene at the conclusion of a football game responded to shots fired and rendered aide to a 14-year-old shooting victim in the parking lot at Todd Stadium. pic.twitter.com/LtMrN4uoCr — Newport News Police (@NewportNewsPD) September 14, 2019

A 14-year-old victim was found in the stadium’s parking lot. Two 19-year-olds were found on a street near the stadium. The victims were taken to hospitals for treatment of gunshot wounds. Police say none of the injuries are life-threatening.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew told local media that paramedics were already on scene because of the game.

An investigation was ongoing.