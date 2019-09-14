× Safety Damarious Randall out with concussion for Browns Monday Night Football matchup

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Browns starting safety Damarious Randall is out with a concussion for the first Monday Night Football game the team has played in years.

The Browns will play at the Jets Monday night.

Jets QB Sam Darnold has also been ruled out of the game.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m.

