CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 08: Damarious Randall #23 of the Cleveland Browns leans in to break up a first quarter pass intended for Adam Humphries #10 of the Tennessee Titans at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio . (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
Safety Damarious Randall out with concussion for Browns Monday Night Football matchup
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Browns starting safety Damarious Randall is out with a concussion for the first Monday Night Football game the team has played in years.
The Browns will play at the Jets Monday night.
Jets QB Sam Darnold has also been ruled out of the game.