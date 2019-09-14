Residents clean up after Friday night storm rolls through Northeast Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Northeast Ohio residents are spending their weekend cleaning up after strong and dangerous winds from Friday night's violent storm left trees broken and uprooted across the area.

Trees and branches came crashing down on four cars parked on different parts of Coleridge Road in Cleveland Heights.

"There's a lot of big trees down, and several cars are crushed. It's street after street, after street, after street. Our street shows you some of the damage, but it's everywhere," said Cleveland Heights resident Diana Wallace.

Chris Meegan was home with his family when the storm sent a large tree slamming into his Lyndhurst home. Large branches punched holes in the roof. He says it was a close call as his family dove for cover.

"The kids were pretty scared. We ran to the basement for safety. There's also a large tree branch through our garage. My wife's car was crushed. It's pretty bad, but everyone is safe," Meegan said.

"It's likely we won't have power back on for much of the city until maybe Monday," said Lyndhurst Mayor Patrick Ward.

Ward said city crews are working hard to clear the streets of downed trees, adding that power crews are working around the clock.

"We've got CEI out here clearing downed wires and that's their priority," Ward said.

Lonnie Barker said his nieces also had a close call during the storm in Lyndhurst.

"There's a pickup truck under that debris further up, and my nieces' car also got damaged. They were able to get their car out and leave. Now they have to go stay in a hotel, because there's no power on this street. It's a terrible situation," Barker said.

Cleveland Heights resident Curtis Donsky told FOX 8 he cleared dozens of downed branches strewn across his yard Saturday the old fashioned way, using a hand saw.

"It was like a tornado hit. It was a very loud wind. It felt like the whole house was going to be picked up and blown away," Donsky said.

Donsky said a massive tree and so many other branches ripped down by the storm buried his neighbor's home. It reportedly took crews over an hour to saw and clear away the debris so the woman could get out of her house.

Donsky said she's okay and is thankful he hasn't heard of any injuries from the storm.