BLOOMINGTON, Indiana – Ohio State Football’s journey to the Big 10 Championship game starts in its first conference matchup Saturday in Indiana.

The Buckeyes visit the Hoosiers in their first road game of the season.

Propelled by toughness, our latest journey through the @bigten begins this weekend in Bloomington.#GoBucks #ToughLove pic.twitter.com/S3B9Z8kTsc — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) September 12, 2019

Both teams are unbeaten heading into the matchup. Kickoff is at noon.