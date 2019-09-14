Complete list of high school football scores

New Mystery Oreo is heading to shelves and you can win $50,000 for guessing the flavor correctly

Posted 5:52 pm, September 14, 2019, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Love a good mystery? Well, Oreo is bringing back its 'Mystery Oreo' competition and anyone who can correctly identify the limited edition mystery flavor could be eligible for a chance to win $50,000.

You'll be able to start solving the mystery September 15, according to Oreo.

The company says the flavor could be one new flavor or a combination of two flavors. They also say that each package of cookies will contain one of three clues.

Cookie sleuths can taste test the cookie and submit their guesses on MysteryOREO.com until November 10.  Participants can also make a new guess every day to increase your chances of winning, so don't feel compelled to only pick one potential flavor.

There are also three ways participants can earn bonus sweepstakes entries — completing a Facebook referral, sharing on Twitter and a mail in. Click here for more on bonus entries and the official rules of the competition.

It's been two years since the company released a limited-edition secret treat. The last mystery flavor was revealed to be Fruity Pebbles.

