Mother cat and kittens found trapped inside carrier and tossed out like trash in Portage County

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio — The Portage Animal Protective League is working to save the lives of a mother cat and her kittens.

The rescue group took to Facebook on Friday to share an upsetting story about how the animals came into their care.

They wrote that someone put the cat and her eight kittens in a carrier, screwed it shut, then put the carrier inside a trash bag.

One kitten was already dead and the others were severely underweight, covered in fleas, had worms and were dirty.

The staff is doing everything they can to treat the mother and her babies.

If you’d like to make a donation to help the shelter, CLICK HERE.