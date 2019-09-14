Montana grandma uses hair dryer to stop speeders



POLSON, Montana – A woman in Montana was tired of cars zipping down her street.

So Patti Baumgartner sat in a chair on the side of the road and pointed a white hair dryer at cars, in hopes it would look like a speed gun and slow people down.

Patti’s son tweeted a picture of her to the Montana Highway Patrol. They’ve now given her the title of “Honorary Montana Trooper.”

“And like she says she’s got grandkids in the area, so she’s doing something for her grandkids benefit. The best thing I could think of was give her a trooper hat and a badge to make her look a little more official,” Trooper Pesola told KPAX.

Patti doesn’t know if it has actually made a difference, but she plans to keep it up.