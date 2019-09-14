Complete list of high school football scores

Mayor Jackson vows Cleveland will compete to keep Sherwin-Williams

Posted 10:50 pm, September 14, 2019, by

(Photo courtesy: Sherwin-Williams)

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson says the city is working to keep Sherwin-Williams from leaving town.

The Fortune 500 paint company announced Thursday it’s searching for a new location for its global headquarters and research-and-development facility.

Chairman and CEO John Morikis said the company has grown significantly over the past several decades and its current complex is now “a less than optimal configuration.”

Sherwin-Williams’ global headquarters has been in Cleveland for 130 years. It pays the city $15 million a year in taxes.

Jackson said he immediately engaged Cleveland’s economic development team to help the city prevail in the company’s search. He said he’s assured Sherwin-Williams executives that Cleveland will be competitive against other locations in Ohio and other states.

A move isn’t likely to occur before 2023.

Continuing coverage, here.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.