Complete list of high school football scores

Man injured after getting shocked, falling from utility pole near Ohio University

Posted 5:33 pm, September 14, 2019, by , Updated at 05:52PM, September 14, 2019

ATHENS, Ohio — A man fell from the top of a utility pole near Ohio University after getting shocked by one of the wires Friday night.

Ohio University police told WCMH the incident occurred on Palmer Street around 9:35 p.m.

Video posted to social media shows the man climbing to the top of the pole before it sparks, causing him to fall head-over-feet to the ground.

He was reportedly transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police have not identified the victim or provided an update on his condition, however Ohio University did release a statement to WCMH stating he was not a student.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide more information as it becomes available.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.