Man injured after getting shocked, falling from utility pole near Ohio University

ATHENS, Ohio — A man fell from the top of a utility pole near Ohio University after getting shocked by one of the wires Friday night.

Ohio University police told WCMH the incident occurred on Palmer Street around 9:35 p.m.

Video posted to social media shows the man climbing to the top of the pole before it sparks, causing him to fall head-over-feet to the ground.

He was reportedly transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police have not identified the victim or provided an update on his condition, however Ohio University did release a statement to WCMH stating he was not a student.

