LYNDHURST, Ohio – Strong storms that pushed through the area Friday night left heavy damage behind in many communities.

In Lyndhurst, Mayor Patrick Ward is helping with other volunteers at the Community Center.

They’re keeping the facility open through 8 p.m. to give people a place to get a hot meal and charge their phones.

Thousands across Northeast Ohio are without power.

There’s also serious damage reported in Cleveland Heights.

Send us photos from your community here.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video