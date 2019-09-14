Fred McLeod remembered in celebration of life service

Posted 11:56 am, September 14, 2019, by , Updated at 12:51PM, September 14, 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Funeral services were held Saturday for Cleveland Cavaliers play-by-play announcer Fred McLeod.

He died suddenly Monday night at the age of 67.

The service was held at Bay Presbyterian Church in Bay Village.

The Strongsville native worked for FOX 8 in the late 1970s and during that time called games for the Cleveland Indians.

McLeod also worked in Detroit, as an announcer for the Pistons, before returning to Cleveland 2006.

McLeod leaves behind three children and three grandchildren, as well as his wife, Beth McLeod, one of our dear friends and coworkers at FOX 8.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.