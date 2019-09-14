Fred McLeod remembered in celebration of life service

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Funeral services were held Saturday for Cleveland Cavaliers play-by-play announcer Fred McLeod.

He died suddenly Monday night at the age of 67.

The service was held at Bay Presbyterian Church in Bay Village.

The Strongsville native worked for FOX 8 in the late 1970s and during that time called games for the Cleveland Indians.

McLeod also worked in Detroit, as an announcer for the Pistons, before returning to Cleveland 2006.

McLeod leaves behind three children and three grandchildren, as well as his wife, Beth McLeod, one of our dear friends and coworkers at FOX 8.