BREWSTER COUNTY, Tex. — The Brewster County Sheriff’s Office took a playful tone in a Facebook post about a recent drug bust.

On Saturday, they assisted US Border Patrol agents in the recovery of 1,127 pounds of marijuana from an abandoned SUV.

The driver was gone before deputies arrived, but he did leave behind a very helpful clue for them – his wallet, which included his ID.

They joked that they’d really like to return it to him.