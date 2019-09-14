Cleveland police remind drivers to use caution in aftermath of Friday’s storms

Complete list of high school football scores

Posted 9:12 pm, September 14, 2019, by , Updated at 09:52PM, September 14, 2019

West Hill in Gates Mills on 9/14/2019 (Fox 8 Viewer Photo)

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are reminding drivers to use caution in light of the recent storms.

Friday night’s storms have left downed wires and some areas without power, police report.

Authorities remind drivers that in the event of inoperable traffic lights to treat the intersections as four way stops.  They also say to report the outage to officials.

Additionally, citizens are reminded to never touch a downed wire and to treat all downed wires as live.  It is important to report downed wires to police immediately.

