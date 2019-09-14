Backstreet Boys surprise students with down syndrome with meet-and-greet before Louisville show

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Backstreet Boys gave a group of fans a “larger than life” surprise on Friday.

According to WLKY, the Down Syndrome of Louisville group recently created a lip-sync video of the band’s classic hit “I Want It That Way.” The video reportedly went viral, catching the attention of the band.

Nick Carter even tweeted about the group saying, “I’m working on a way to get you to meet us.”

I see you guys 👀. GREAT VIDEO!! I’m working on a way to get you to meet us. 😊 https://t.co/yzBNgyiKtf — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) September 10, 2019

So, the band provided the group with VIP backstage passes to their Friday night show at Louisville’s KFC Yum! Center.

The group got to take pictures and sing with the band.

Band member Kevin Richardson also sent the Down Syndrome of Louisville a heartfelt video message which was played on a projector earlier that day when the group was having a Backstreet Boys dance party, WLKY reports.

Richardson is quoted saying, “”The passion, the joy, the soul that you put in that video was inspiring” in his video.

Take a look at Down Syndrome of Louisville’s “I Want It That Way” cover in the video below:

