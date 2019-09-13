× Visitation today for beloved Cavs announcer Fred McLeod

CLEVELAND– Family, friends and fans of longtime sportscaster Fred McLeod will have a chance to pay their respects on Friday.

The Cleveland Cavaliers play-by-play announcer died suddenly Monday night at the age of 67.

Visitation is Friday at Busch Funeral Home on Center Ridge Road in Fairview Park from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Funeral services are Saturday at noon at Bay Presbyterian Church in Bay Village. The service will be streamed on Cavs.com.

McLeod leaves behind three children and three grandchildren, as well as his wife, Beth McLeod, one of our dear friends and coworkers at FOX 8.

The Strongsville native worked for FOX 8 in the late 1970s and called games for the Cleveland Indians. McLeod eventually worked in Detroit, as an announcer for the Pistons, before returning to Cleveland 2006 for his dream job.

