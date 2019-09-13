Temperatures near 90 with storms in the evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The heat returns today! We’ll be flirting with 90° for one more day. IF we hit 90°F, it will be the 17th day we’ve hit 90°F or hotter this year. As the heat and humidity builds in the afternoon, storms will start to develop in the afternoon followed by a line of storms in the evening hours.

A cold front will be moving through in the evening…6 PM to Midnight. Some of the Friday night football games may be in jeopardy. Stay tuned. There is a marginal risk of a few isolated strong to severe storms including damaging winds and hail.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast: