Temperatures near 90 with storms in the evening

Posted 6:21 am, September 13, 2019, by

The heat returns today!  We’ll be flirting with 90° for one more day. IF we hit 90°F, it will be the 17th day we’ve hit 90°F or hotter this year.  As the heat and humidity builds in the afternoon, storms will start to develop in the afternoon followed by a line of storms in the evening hours.

A cold front will be moving through in the evening…6 PM to Midnight.  Some of the Friday night football games may be in jeopardy.  Stay tuned. There is a marginal risk of a few isolated strong to severe storms including damaging winds and hail.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.