Sweet photo shows school bus driver comforting little boy on first day of school

AUGUSTA, Wisc. — A touching photo of a crying little boy holding his bus driver’s hand on his first day of school is going viral.

The photo was shared by the Augusta Police Department in Wisconsin.

WLUK reports that the little boy’s name is Axel. His mother, Amy Johnson, told WLUK that her son was excited to start school, but when the bus arrived, he started to cry. She sat him behind the bus driver, Miss Lane, who reached back and held his hand.

The police department wrote:

“This is one of our wonderful bus drivers, Miss Lane, holding the hand of a scared little one on his first day of school!

The compassion we see every day in our teachers, bus drivers, custodians, administration, food service staff, and paraprofessionals is truly admirable.