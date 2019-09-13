× Singer Eddie Money dies of cancer complications at age 70

LOS ANGELES– Eddie Money passed away on Friday at the age of 70, TMZ reported.

The “Two Tickets to Paradise” singer revealed he had stage 4 esophageal cancer last month.

“I thought I was just going in to get a checkup, and he told me I got cancer,” Money said on his reality show “Real Money.”

His career spanned more than three decades and 12 studio albums, with top 10 hits including “Baby Hold On” and “Take Me Home Tonight.”

In a statement to TMZ, his family said: