Show Info: September 13, 2019

Backyard Barbecue

Enjoy a backyard barbecue without doing any of the work! The Plum is hosting Plummertime Good Vibes Cookout on Sunday, September 15th.

Plummertime Good Vibes Cookout II

Sunday, September 15th 2p-6p

Terrestrial Brewing

7524 Father Frascati Dr., Cleveland 44102

All proceeds go to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness)

events@theplumcafeandkitchen.com

Celebrate summer in September!

This weekend is the Progressive North Coast Harbor Boat Show. It’s a free, family friendly event with opportunities for you to get out on the water.

Progressive Cleveland North Coast Harbor Boat Show

Sept 13-15

Rock & Dock at North Coast Harbor Marina

Downtown Cleveland

www.NorthCoastHarborBoatShow.com

FREE admission!

Sweet as honey

Renee Moore from Elk Creek Honey stopped by the studio. She raises bees on her farm in Wellington and creates different honeys and a variety of beeswax products. http://www.elkcreekhoney.com/

Halloween fun returns

Cedar Point is gearing up for its annual Halloween celebration. HalloWeekends kicks off tonight. It’s a family friendly event during the day called The Great Pumpkin Fest. Things get a little scarier at night! https://www.cedarpoint.com/halloweekends

Farm Fresh

Apple picking season starts this weekend at Stahl’s Farm Market in North Benton. You can pick your own apples on weekends. Stahl’s has a second location in Ravenna. It’s a market only. www.StahlsFarmMarket.com

Give back

Dave Mortach announced a big initiative to raise money for the Travis Mills Foundation. You can learn more online. www.travismillsfoundation.org/dave