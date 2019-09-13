Severe thunderstorms force dozens of high school football games to be postponed until Saturday

CUYAHOGA COUNTY — The severe thunderstorms that swept through Northeast Ohio on Friday forced some high school football games to start early, while others had to be postponed.

Friday Night Touchdown is keeping tabs on the latest scores and will have more updates throughout the weekend.

Below is a list of schools who rescheduled their games for Saturday:

Midview v. Amherst at 4 p.m.

Norwalk v, Port Clinton at 7 p.m.

BMHS v. Avon Lake at 6 p.m.

Brookside v. JFK at 4 p.m. on Monday

Margaretta v. Monroeville at 10 a.m.

No. Ridge v. No. Olmstead at 3 p.m.

Strongsville v. BBHHS at 4 p.m.

Mogadore v. Field at 10:30 p.m.

Bay v. Elyria Catholic at 2 p.m.

Perry v. Madison at 2 p.m.

Lutheran East v. Lutheran West at 3 p.m.

Eastlake v. Ashtabula Lakeside at 11 a.m.

Twinsburg v. Aurora at 10 a.m.

Garfield Heights v. Bedford at 11 a.m.

Chagrin Falls v. Woodridge at 2:30 p.m.

Northwestern v. Columbia at 11 a.m.

Cardinal v. Crestwood at 6 p.m.

Rocky River v. Fairview

Sandusky v. Fremont Ross

Brush v. 11 Hudson at 11 a.m. after JV game

Clear Fork v. Lexington at 10 a.m.

Mayfield v. Nordonia at 6 p.m.

Medina v. Wadsworth at 3 p.m.

Wickliffe v. Orange at 6 p.m.

Maple Heights v. Padua at 2 p.m.

Madison v. Perry at 2 p.m.

Champion v. Pymatuning Valley at 12 p.m.

Kent Roosevelt v. Ravenna at 1 p.m.

Norwalk St Paul v. Tiffin Calvert at 3 p.m.

Waynedale v. Triway at 6 p.m.

Edison v. Western Reserve at 1 p.m.

Dover v. Wooster at 11 a.m.